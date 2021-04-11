Advertisement

Have you seen this suspect in assault at an Augusta Hardee’s?

Nathan Darnell Wilson
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for the suspect in an assault at a local fast-food restaurant.

Nathan Darnell Wilson, 29, is wanted in connection with the assault that occurred Saturday at Hardee’s, 3696 Windsor Spring Road.

He’s described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He’s believed to be in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with Georgia tag RUX1233.

Anyone with information on him is urged to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

MORE | Man charged with cruelty to children following brief vehicle chase with Augusta police

