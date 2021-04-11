Georgians hail deal to open battery plant, creating 2,600 jobs

ATLANTA - (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are excited about a move that will allow construction of a battery plant to move forward in the Peach State.

Two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one of them to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Commerce, Ga.

The $2.6 billion investment is expected to create 2,600 jobs.

LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation haven’t yet announced the settlement, and no details are immediately available.

President Joe Biden called the settlement agreement is “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Gov. Brian Kemp called the settlement “fantastic news for northeast Georgia and our state’s growing electric vehicle industry.”

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff claimed to have played a key role.

“A week ago, talks between these companies had stalled and 2,600 Georgia jobs were at risk. My team and I led the effort to re-open negotiations,” he said in a statement.

The U.S. International Trade Commission decided in February that SK stole 22 trade secrets from LG Energy, and that SK should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

Politicians were calling on Biden to overrule the commission’s decision. Biden had until Sunday night to make a decision.

The companies reached the settlement on their own, ending the need for Biden to intervene in the dispute.

The commission said SK could supply batteries to Ford Motor Co. for four years and to Volkswagen AG for two years.

Biden said in a statement Sunday that building electric vehicles and the batteries needed for them is an important part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

“We need a strong, diversified and resilient U.S.-based electric vehicle battery supply chain, so we can supply the growing global demand for these vehicles and components — creating good-paying jobs here at home, and laying the groundwork for the jobs of tomorrow. Today’s settlement is a positive step in that direction,” Biden said.

