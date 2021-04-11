Foes want Ga. voter law sponsor fired from Burke County position

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several voting groups have announced they plan to protest on Tuesday at the Burke County Board of Commissioners meeting.

They want state Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, fired from his position as the attorney for the board.

Voter groups say Fleming does not support their interests after he sponsored the Georgia voting law that has attracted controversy.

The measure — signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last month — expands weekend early voting, but includes strict identification requirements for absentee ballots, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to hand out food or water to voters waiting in line.

Just last month, Fleming lost his job representing Hancock County as its attorney.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.