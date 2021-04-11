Advertisement

Driver dies, passenger injured when car crashes and catches fire near Neeses

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT
NEESES, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fiery single-car crash Sunday in Orangeburg County killed a driver and injured a passenger.

It happened just before 9:40 a.m. on Ninety 6 Road near Hebron Road, 2.5 miles east of Neeses, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A vehicle believed to be a Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on Ninety 6 when it left the roadway on the left, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.

The driver died and the passenger was taken to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center with injuries, according to the patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.

