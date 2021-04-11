Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated showers possible with breezy conditions for your Masters Sunday. Drier outlook for this upcoming week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw lows this morning drop into the upper 50s and low 60s once again across the CSRA with mostly cloudy skies and a few pockets of dense fog. Winds were light this morning and out of the southwest mainly between 3-5 mph.

Your Masters Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry however a scattered shower or two cannot be ruled out today. It will be a breezy afternoon with winds coming out of the WSW at 12-18 mph and gusts between 20-25 mph. We are still tracking a cold front that will push through our area this afternoon.

A breezy day expected for your Masters Sunday.
A breezy day expected for your Masters Sunday.(WRDW)
Wind gusts could exceed 20 MPH at times today.
Wind gusts could exceed 20 MPH at times today.(WRDW)

Plenty of sunshine is expected next week with warmer temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Cooler temps move in for the second half of the work week in the upper 70s but drier conditions will last through Friday. As of now there is a slight chance for scattered showers on Saturday with temps near 80. Keep it here for the latest updates.

A drier stretch of weather in store after today.
A drier stretch of weather in store after today.(WRDW)

