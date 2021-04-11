Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw more sunshine this afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. It was also breezy with winds sustained between 12-18 mph at times. As we continue through this evening the winds will be calming down to 5-10 mph through Monday morning with temperatures cooling to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday afternoon looks to have abundant sunshine with warm above-average temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Winds will also be picking back up in the afternoon, sustained between 10-15 mph out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side Tuesday and Wednesday in the 80s before cooling into the mid 70s for the latter half of the workweek.

There is a slight chance for showers late Wednesday into early Thursday morning but overall rain chances remain low. The sunshine returns Thursday and Friday before another scattered risk for some showers by Saturday. Temperatures will warm slightly by the weekend getting close to 80 degrees. Keep it here for the latest updates.

