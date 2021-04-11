Crews battle brush fire north of Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters battled a brush fire Sunday afternoon north of Aiken.

The fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Bend Road, according to dispatchers.

The area is north of Aiken and just west of Reynolds Pond. There was initial concern that structures might be threatened, although dispatchers couldn’t confirm that was actually the case.

Center Fire Department crews requested assistance from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, assistance from troopers also was requested at Horseshoe Bend and Saddlebred Loop due to the fire.

