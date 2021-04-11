Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The W.S. Hornsby Elementary school community is in mourning after the sudden loss of beloved teacher Angela Barnes-Jones on April 8.

The school posted a tribute video to Mrs. Barnes-Jones on Facebook, depicting pictures of the teacher with fellow students and staff.

Tributes to the teacher and proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority have been pouring in on Facebook, stating the profound impact Barnes-Jones had on those who met her.

The Richmond County coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.