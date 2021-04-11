Advertisement

Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher

The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.(Angie Barnes-Jones)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The W.S. Hornsby Elementary school community is in mourning after the sudden loss of beloved teacher Angela Barnes-Jones on April 8.

The school posted a tribute video to Mrs. Barnes-Jones on Facebook, depicting pictures of the teacher with fellow students and staff.

Tributes to the teacher and proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority have been pouring in on Facebook, stating the profound impact Barnes-Jones had on those who met her.

The Richmond County coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Chapman is facing multiple charges, including cruelty toward children, after a brief...
Man charged with cruelty to children following brief vehicle chase with Augusta police
Protest on Washington Road.
Georgia voter law draws protesters to busy Augusta intersection
This was the scene on the morning of April 9, 2021, on Gerbing Road in Augusta.
Officials identify man found dead next to scooter in Augusta
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
FBI seeks info on laser-pointing suspect in Georgia

Latest News

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a stroke on the No. 3 hole during the final round of the...
Latest from Masters 2021: Matsuyama keeps his grip on the lead
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies, passenger injured when car crashes and catches fire near Neeses
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
Georgians hail deal to open battery plant, creating 2,600 jobs
Collin Morikawa and Matt Jones of Australia walk with their caddies to the No. 12 green during...
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from Masters week in Augusta