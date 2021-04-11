Arrested Ga. lawmaker is glad she won’t face prison, but remains sad over voting law

ATLANTA - Georgia Rep. Park Cannon has been speaking out after charges against her were dropped over an incident at the state Capitol where she showed her opposition to Georgia’s new voting law.

Cannon was facing eight years in prison after continuously knocking on Gov. Brian Kemp’s door during his March 25 signing ceremony for the voting measure.

Cannon says the decision not to prosecute her was the right move, in her eyes.

But says it’s just the first step.

“The joy that I feel for the dismissal of the charges I faced is tempered by the fact that I should have never been arrested in the first place,” she said.

“I remembered many Georgian allies, community members from other states, and realized it was time to protect the rights of all voters, so I knocked.”

The Atlanta Democrat is urging people to “keep knocking.”

The measure expands weekend early voting, but includes strict identification requirements for absentee ballots, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to hand out food or water to voters waiting in line.

