7 has been the lucky number at the Masters, but what will the final round bring today?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been all about lucky number 7 this year at the Masters.

In both rounds where we’ve had a new leader, they’ve shot 7-under.

Moving day has come and passed, and now there’s a new face at the top of the leaderboard, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama .

As he surged to a four-stroke lead after Day 3 of the Masters, a bunch of other expected challengers got stuck in neutral or fell by the wayside.

Justin Rose lost his lead from the first two days.

Jordan Spieth struggled to a 72.

Perennial contender Tony Finau turned in a middling 73.

And Justin Thomas totally fell apart with a triple-bogey 8 at the 13th.

But Matsuyama exploded to the top of the leaderboard after his 7-under performance, much of which came after play resumed from a weather delay Saturday afternoon.

When the dust and the rain settled Saturday, Matsuyama separated himself from the field by four strokes.

At 12, his his tee shot was perfect. it would set him up for a lead tying birdie.

Then at 15, an eagle putt put Matsuyama in the outright lead, and he never looked back.

Ten years ago, he was low amateur and has played in all but one tournament since. He feels that his career really took off in Augusta.

“I came and fortunately was able to finish low amateur, and that experience and that — knowing I could play with other professionals really gave me a lot of confidence,” he said through a translator. “I owe a deep debt of gratitude to the members of Augusta National because I wouldn’t be here today.”

It’s now his green jacket to lose.

But you never know what can happen at the last day of the Masters.

A 60-year milestone for Player

This week has marked a big anniversary for a major Masters milestone for someone on the tee box.

It’s been 60 years since Gary Player became the first international golfer to win a green jacket.

The South African would go on to win it two more times.

In all, Player has won more than 160 professional tournaments on six continents over seven decades.

At 85 years young, he’s still going strong.

We caught up with his grandsons at the driving range, who told us it was a special drive down Magnolia Lane.

On the way to Augusta National one day, he asked grandson James Throssell to tourn off the radio in the car so he could focus.

“So you know this means a lot to him,” Throssell said.

His grandchildren told us they are continually blown away with what he’s achieved.

What’s gone through Player’s mind when he’s sat there in silence and taken it all in?

“Most times, I’ve walked up there in a sign of gratitude, Just to realize how lucky I am to be in this great country,” the three-time Masters champion said.

As far as Rose is concerned, ‘it’s all up for grabs’

After a dominant first round, Justin Rose came back to Earth on Friday.

He still held the lead after the second round, but now finds himself four back after another even par day.

Rose still believes in himself and the rest of the field at 7 under.

“Yeah, you know, and so I’ve been playing with the lead the whole week, and obviously there’s been an hour of golf where Hideki has sort of moved out there in front,” Rose said. “You know, all the guys chasing at 7-under par are all capable of that little run that Hideki has had, so it’s all up for grabs.”

Azalaeas leave Reed’s shirt with a tie-dyed look

Patrick Reed had a solid round on Saturday. He’s 1 under after three rounds and still could make a push on Sunday. Reed had been struggling with the par 5′s this week, so much so that this year he isn’t a fan of one of the staples of Augusta National.

“My wife, she always says how pretty the azaleas are. Well, I don’t really find them that pretty this year because I keep on being in them on that hole,” he said. “Yesterday I started the hole with a pure white shirt and afterwards I had purple and pink and every other color on it. Looked like I had a tie-dyed shirt on because I was having to dig trying to find my golf ball.”

‘Nobody expected it’ for Olazabal to make the cut

November saw a number of former champions make incredible runs and play the weekend.

That hasn’t been as pronounced this year.

However, there are diamonds in the rough. Jose Maria Olazabal made the cut for the first time in seven years, and says friends and family were more shocked than him.

“Nobody expected it, and that’s why I got so many messages,” he said. “Oh, you made it. You made it. That was it. They were all pretty happy. As I said, pretty much unexpected after seven years of not making the cut. I don’t think many people would expect me to make the cut, and they were all happy.”

Finau gets a surprise call during weather delay

Cellphones are almost entirely forbidden at Augusta National, so imagine Tony Finau’s surprise Saturday when he got told during a weather delay that someone wanted to talk with him.

It was a FaceTime call.

From Tom Brady.

Here’s what happened: Play was suspended around 4 p.m. because of dangerous weather in the area, and Finau went to the caddie house to wait for the resumption of play.

That’s when Jimmy Dunne, an Augusta National member, just happened to be on the phone with Brady — the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback.

Brady said he’d like to talk to Finau, so they chatted.

Schauffele is hoping for a change this year

Xander Schauffele is in what has become familiar territory.

He’s close to the top of the leaderboard in a major championship.

He’s hoping Sunday isn’t more of the same when it comes to finishes.

Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to get to 7 under through three rounds of the Masters, leaving him four shots back of Hideki Matsuyama going into the final round.

He’s had five top-five finishes in majors, including a tie for second — one shot behind winner Tiger Woods — at Augusta National in 2019.

And now comes another chance for a major breakthrough.

