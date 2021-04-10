WATCH LIVE: Protest on Washington Road over Ga. voting law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small group of protesters on Washington Road is making their opinion known about Georgia’s new voting law.

About 20 participants are gathered outside of the Augusta National can be seen waving at cars passing by as the third round of the Masters Tournament is underway.

In this week’s chairman’s conference, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said he supports everyone’s right to vote and no one should be disadvantaged from it.

The group’s organizer, bishop Reginald Jackson said that it’s not enough.

The group can be seen carrying signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Corporate leaders should stand up for democracy.”

Four police cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are posted on the opposite side of the road on Augusta National Property.

Georgia’s new voting law has made headlines across the country and sparking calls for possible boycotts of major Georgia-based corporations.

This upcoming Tuesday faith leaders in Georgia plan to meet with major company CEOs to discuss their response to the voting law. After that meeting, they’ll decide whether to encourage a boycott.

