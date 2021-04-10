Volunteers needed for Orangeburg neighborhood clean-up

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting on April 17, local community leaders and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will launch the first in a series of neighborhood clean-up events.

Volunteers are needed for Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m. to help with the first clean-up project in the neighborhood surrounding Goff Avenue. The event will begin at Jamison Pharmacy located at 1225 Goff Avenue. Volunteers will practice COVID safety protocols.

“The Beyond the Moment Initiative is about bringing the community together to make a difference”, shared Chief Chandra Gibbs with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. “The movement is facilitated through our partnership with Serve & Connect which has allowed us to continue our efforts working with communities all across the county. These combined efforts help to reinforce the established relationships with those that we serve.”

The event is being spearheaded by Beyond the Moment, a local initiative focused on bringing diverse partners together with the shared goal of addressing critical gaps in available resources, showing up for neighbors in need, and cultivating hope and opportunity for youth and families in Orangeburg County.

Future clean-up efforts are scheduled for May and June.

