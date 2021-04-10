Advertisement

Masters tournament spikes business for local golf attractions

(KBTX)
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people who come to Augusta want to do more than just watch golf they want to play it and local businesses say they’re ready.

While the pros hit the fairways of Augusta National courses around the city have been busy too.

“When Augusta National comes on and the tournament, people are ready to play golf,” said Mike Baker, West Lake Country Club general manager. “The season really starts when it when the masters comes on.”

Mike Baker is the general manager of West Lake Country Club. He says watching the tournament on TV usually inspires more golfers to tee it up.

“It’s usually a huge affair for us, you know, the week of the masters is a great time. We usually have a lot of people, and unfortunately this year, like last year because of COVID we weren’t able to have the amount of people that we normally have,” said Baker.

Despite a smaller crowd this weekend the club is planning a watch party and putting contests for members and their friends.

“We tried to provide some, some fun events in the evenings for them,” he said.

Top Golf experiences their first Masters in April. The general manager tells us it’s been a really good week despite fewer patrons in town. He hopes this weekend will get even better.

Over at Top Golf their first Masters week with patrons has brought in a few golfers but even more families.

“The golf aspect is a plus, there’s a lot of golf fans with the tournament,” said Nick Treadway, Top Golf general manager. “In comparison to our normal days, we are definitely seeing an increase it does feel like that spring break, kind of, you see the families and people out.”

As we head into Augusta’s biggest weekend of the year restaurants, golf clubs, and businesses are ready.

Don’t forget the mayor’s Masters experience concert will be held virtually starting at 6 p.m. tomorrow! Click here to join

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Ashley Diamond
Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men’s prison
This was the scene on the morning of April 9, 2021, on Gerbing Road in Augusta.
Officials identify man found dead next to scooter in Augusta
Aiken Department of Public Safety is responding to a shooting at Crosland Park neighborhood in...
Several vehicles struck by gunfire in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
Money
A $30,000 dream come true in Barnwell: Late-night lottery winner wakes family

Latest News

Going back to work in a pandemic could increase anxiety in Americans
'Pime-no cheese': A local woman's vegan spin on an Augusta staple
'Pime-no cheese': A local woman's vegan spin on an Augusta staple
Black girls in golf
Trend spreads to get more black women and girls into golf
Has the pandemic affected your mental health?