Masters tournament spikes business for local golf attractions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people who come to Augusta want to do more than just watch golf they want to play it and local businesses say they’re ready.

While the pros hit the fairways of Augusta National courses around the city have been busy too.

“When Augusta National comes on and the tournament, people are ready to play golf,” said Mike Baker, West Lake Country Club general manager. “The season really starts when it when the masters comes on.”

Mike Baker is the general manager of West Lake Country Club. He says watching the tournament on TV usually inspires more golfers to tee it up.

“It’s usually a huge affair for us, you know, the week of the masters is a great time. We usually have a lot of people, and unfortunately this year, like last year because of COVID we weren’t able to have the amount of people that we normally have,” said Baker.

Despite a smaller crowd this weekend the club is planning a watch party and putting contests for members and their friends.

“We tried to provide some, some fun events in the evenings for them,” he said.

Top Golf experiences their first Masters in April. The general manager tells us it’s been a really good week despite fewer patrons in town. He hopes this weekend will get even better.

Over at Top Golf their first Masters week with patrons has brought in a few golfers but even more families.

“The golf aspect is a plus, there’s a lot of golf fans with the tournament,” said Nick Treadway, Top Golf general manager. “In comparison to our normal days, we are definitely seeing an increase it does feel like that spring break, kind of, you see the families and people out.”

As we head into Augusta’s biggest weekend of the year restaurants, golf clubs, and businesses are ready.

