Masters Tournament paused due to weather concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Play has been suspended during the third round of the Masters Tournament due weather concerns.

Courses were temporarily closed at the Augusta National at 3:57 p.m. as storms as inclement weather is rolling into the Augusta area.

It’s currently unclear when play will resume.

Earlier forecasts reported a low risk for severe weather today, mainly for the threat of strong gusts with storms into the late afternoon and evening.

Justin Rose was at 7-under par and has a one-shot lead over Will Zalatoris. Officials approached them on the seventh green to let them know they were about to blow the horn to suspend play.

It’s the first time this week that weather has halted play at Augusta National.

Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman were at 5 under. Jordan Spieth made a double bogey on No. 7, only to bounce back with a blind shot off pine straw and over trees from 95 yards to 4 feet for birdie. He was three shots back.

