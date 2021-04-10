Man charged with cruelty to children following brief vehicle chase with Augusta police

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man who led police on a brief car chase Friday evening in Augusta is facing multiple charges.

At 4:56 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call-in reference to a possible cruelty to children involving a three-month-old child.

While investigating the call, deputies determined the possible suspect to be 28-year-old Brandon Chapman. Deputies located him at Sonic located at 2505 Tobacco Road. Deputies were able to make contact with Chapman who was reportedly sitting inside his vehicle.

After several failed attempts to get Chapman to exit his vehicle, the suspect accelerated into reverse and fled the scene at a high rate of speed out of the parking lot, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports.

One of the tires on Chapman’s vehicle blew out causing a loud pop while he was fleeing the scene, authorities report. Deputies got into a short vehicle pursuit which ended on the 2300 Block of Travis Road, at which time, Chapman was taken into custody. Brandon

Deputies charged Chapman with cruelty to children in the 1st degree, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and Xanax, reckless driving and fleeing to elude, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case is an active investigation, the sheriff’s office reports.

Chapman is currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to jail records.

