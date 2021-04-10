HOW YOU CAN HELP: Aiken community holds fundraisers to help rebuild Equine Rescue of Aiken.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday was a day full of fundraisers in Aiken County, as community members showed up to help raise money and supplies for Equine Rescue of Aiken, which burned down last week.

More than $100,000 in medical supplies alone were lost in the fire. Within two days, the community raised nearly $25,000. But the barn still needs more help.

The fundraisers were all held at Stephens Auction Co. on Pine Log Road. It started with a community yard sale at 8 a.m., followed by a BBQ cookout at 3 p.m., and ended with an auction at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds went directly to the horse rescue.

“To know Jim, you know he would do the same thing for anybody else, so when he needed us, we wanted to do the same thing for him,” said Gillis Stephens, owner of Stephens Auction Co.

Prior to Saturday’s events, Gillis told the community if they raised more than $3,000, he and some others would wear a dress to the auction. He says the community far surpassed that goal.

If you would like to donate money or supplies to Equine Rescue of Aiken, you can drop them off or send them to 532 Glenwood Drive, or you may contact aikenequinerescue@gmail.com.

Items currently most needed are:

Large industrial trash cans - nothing fancy

Large push broom (1 or 2)

Muck shovels

Gauze

Tubes of electrolytes

Medical gloves

Silver duct tape

The Equine Rescue will also hold their “Hooves, Paws, and Claws” auction at their barn on April 24th and 25th. If you have farm equipment, trailers, tractors, round pens, stall mats, or other equipment that you would like to donate for the auction, you may drop them off at the barn as well.

