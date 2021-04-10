Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Scattered storms possible this afternoon/evening. Lower rain chances Sunday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw lows this morning drop into the upper 50s and low 60s across the CSRA with mostly cloudy skies and a few areas of patchy fog development. Winds were light and out of the south mainly between 3-5 mph.

The first half of your Masters Saturday should be dry with rain chances going up as we head later into the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are currently highest between 2-8 PM. Coverage of rain is expected to be scattered again, so some could stay dry while others see storms. There is a low risk for severe weather today, mainly for the threat of strong gusts with storms. Highs this afternoon will vary from the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the south-southwest between 8-15 mph.

There is a level 1 risk for severe weather today for our region. The main threat from storms...
There is a level 1 risk for severe weather today for our region. The main threat from storms today looks to be gusty winds.(WRDW)

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Sunday. Most of Sunday currently looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs close to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Most locations look to accumulate less than half an inch of rainfall through tomorrow.
Most locations look to accumulate less than half an inch of rainfall through tomorrow.(WRDW)

Nice spring like weather expected early next week with abundant sun and highs in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Low rain chances are expected to move back in the forecast by Wednesday of next week with warm temps sticking around.

