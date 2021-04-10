Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the early evening hours, a few of these storms still have the potential to become strong to severe, however, the overall threat for severe weather is very low.

Showers will come to an end around 9pm with clearing skies. Patchy fog will develop early tomorrow morning and our temperatures should stay mild in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region. There is the chance for a few showers tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through the CSRA. Sunday afternoon looks mostly dry however a scattered shower or two cannot be ruled out south of Augusta. It will be a breezy afternoon with winds coming out of the WSW at 10-15 mph and gusts between 20-25 mph.

Plenty of sunshine is expected next week with warmer temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Cooler temps move in for the second half of the work week in the upper 70s but drier conditions will last through Friday. As of now there is a slight chance for scattered showers on Saturday with temps near 80. Keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.