UofSC Aiken names new chancellor for 2021

Daniel Heimmerman is going to be the next chancellor at UofSC in 2021.(UofSC)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken announced after a national search of more than 100 applicants, Daniel Heimmermann, Ph.D. as its next chancellor.

Heimmermann currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at The University of Texas Permian Basin (UT Permian Basin), a position he’s held since 2014. Prior to that, he served in the same capacity at Mississippi University for Women.

The UofSC Aiken’s Board of Trustees approved the appointment at its meeting on Friday, April 9. Dr. Heimmermann will assume leadership effective July 1, 2021.

Heimmermann becomes UofSC Aiken’s fifth chancellor, succeeding Dr. Sandra J. Jordan, who served from 2012-2021.

“I am proud to welcome Dr. Daniel Heimmermann as the new chancellor of the University of South Carolina Aiken,” said President Bob Caslen. “Dr. Heimmermann has spent years of dedicated service in higher education, and I look forward to seeing his leadership in action as we continue to deliver on our academic and research mission in South Carolina.”

While serving in his position at UT Permian Basin, Heimmermann took a leading role in implementing innovative and accessible undergraduate and graduate programs that address student, industry, and societal needs. His professional experience also includes being the dean of the college of liberal arts at The University of Texas-Brownsville and chair of the department of history and political Science at The University of North Alabama.

A native of Wisconsin, Heimmermann received undergraduate degrees in History and Spanish before earning Master of Arts and Ph.D. degrees in early-modern French history from Marquette University.

Dr. Heimmermann stated, “I am extremely pleased and humbled by the tremendous opportunity and responsibility entrusted to me by the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees, President Caslen, and the talented and dedicated faculty and staff of UofSC Aiken.”

