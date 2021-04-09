Advertisement

Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men’s prison

Ashley Diamond
Ashley Diamond(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. - A transgender woman held in a Georgia men’s prison says she has been sexually assaulted repeatedly and denied necessary medical treatment.

Ashley Diamond also says prison officials retaliated against her after she filed complaints and a lawsuit.

Diamond’s lawyers asked a federal judge in court filings Friday to order prison officials to transfer her to a women’s prison to keep her safe from sexual victimization by male inmates, to provide her with medical treatment necessary for her gender dysphoria and to stop retaliating against her, among other things.

The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most of Diamond’s offenses occurred in Floyd and Carroll counties, according to state Department of Corrections records.

