S.C. attorney general says PRO Act would end state’s right-to-work law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s attorney general is organizing a group against a bill he claims would “negate state right-to-work laws and require workers to pay union dues in order to keep their jobs.”

AG Alan Wilson, a Republican, sent a letter to U.S. Senate leaders along with 13 other attorneys general to voice their opposition to the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (PRO Act).

“A majority of states have laws that protect someone’s right to work without being forced to join a labor union,” Wilson said. “This bill would negate those laws and make it much easier to force employees to join unions and pay dues in order to keep their jobs. Coercion to join a labor union is reprehensible and should not be tolerated in any way, shape, or form.”

The letter from the attorneys general points to several U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have gone against labor unions who filed lawsuits against right-to-work laws.

Wilson also pointed to one section of the PRO Act he says “condones union contracts that would force employees to pay union fees ‘as a condition of employment.’”

Other states’ attorneys general to join the letter include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the letter in full:

