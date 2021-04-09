North Carolina man charged in Saluda County arson

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - A North Carolina man faces charges over an arson case in Saluda County.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Franks of Jackson, N.C., has been arrested and charged for setting fire to a home in Saluda County. It happened in December.

Police say Franks is facing additional charges of burglary in the first degree and petit larceny.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.