Advertisement

North Carolina man charged in Saluda County arson

Trenton Franks
Trenton Franks(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - A North Carolina man faces charges over an arson case in Saluda County.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Franks of Jackson, N.C., has been arrested and charged for setting fire to a home in Saluda County. It happened in December.

Police say Franks is facing additional charges of burglary in the first degree and petit larceny.

MORE | Officials identify man found dead next to scooter in Augusta

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
This was the scene on the morning of April 9, 2021, on Gerbing Road in Augusta.
Officials identify man found dead next to scooter in Augusta
Aiken Department of Public Safety is responding to a shooting at Crosland Park neighborhood in...
Several vehicles struck by gunfire in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
Money
A $30,000 dream come true in Barnwell: Late-night lottery winner wakes family
From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.
Who were the victims and suspect in South Carolina slayings?

Latest News

Ashley Diamond
Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men’s prison
Rep. Victor Dabney, R-Kershaw
GOP lawmaker doubles down on controversial comments as S.C. Democrats seek censure
Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster to visit southern U.S. border, meet National Guard troops
Masters 2021
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from Masters Week 2021 in Augusta