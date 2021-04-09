Advertisement

McMaster to visit southern U.S. border, meet National Guard troops

Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. Henry McMaster(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will travel to the U.S.-Mexican border today and Saturday to visit with National Guard soldiers from the Palmetto State who are deployed there.

McMaster is traveling to Texas with Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, South Carolina’s adjutant general.

During the visit, McMaster will meet with members of the 2-151st Aviation Regiment and 1052nd Transportation Company at a military installation and Customs and Border Protection sector headquarters near the border.

MORE | New technology at military bases aims to prevent injury

The governor will receive in-person briefings from senior military leadership charged with supporting and supplementing federal efforts to secure the southern border, his office said.

“The men and women of the South Carolina National Guard are selflessly serving our country in the midst of a serious crisis at our country’s southern border,” McMaster said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to meet with these brave South Carolinians and hear directly from them about their heroic efforts and the challenges they are facing.”

McMaster becomes the latest politician to visit the border, although he’s citing different reasons than some of the other politicians’ trips.

Members of Congress from both parties have been visiting the border in recent weeks, to get a look at the effects of an increase in migrants crossing the border. Many are citing concern over unaccompanied minors.

A couple of weeks ago, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was among those to visit.

