It’s cut day at the Masters: here’s how the golfers are shaping up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is cut day at the Masters, and the goal today is to make it to the weekend.

One of the changes from November that is carrying over is how the cut line works. The top 50 with ties make the cut. So, if a player is tied for 48th, they will make it even if the next standing is a tie for 60th.

There has been a lot of movement on the leaderboard in both directions since yesterday.

Marc Leishman, Brend Weisberger, Tony Finau, and Justin Thomas have all moved up into the top group. It is the same with Jordan Spieth.

3-over is looking like it will be the cut line. So, Gary Woodland, Abraham Ancer, and despite that 2-stroke penalty, Bryson Dechambeau all look like they will make it.

Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, and a number of other notables all look like they will not be around come this weekend.

The rain held off today, so the course is still firm and fast, but the pros say it played easier than it did yesterday afternoon.

We all thought Justin Rose’s 7-under performance was very impressive, especially because he was about the only player who stood out on the leaderboard.

Like we saw, a number of players have had exceptional rounds as well, including Bernd Wiesberger.

The Austrian was 6-under for his round and moved into a tie for fifth place. At 4-under, Wiesberger will play the weekend and likes his chances to stay at the top of the pack.

“I have been playing really solid golf yesterday and today, obviously. Just today I kept the mistakes off the card. The one blemish was a perfect iron shot just flew three yards too far,” Wiesberger said.

In November, our former champions really had a great showing. Bernhard Langer finished in front of Dechambeau and even more finished inside of the top 50 playing the weekend.

This year, that is not looking to be the case. And more often than not, former champions and players below the cut line are simply finding themselves on the wrong side of a bad bounce.

“That seemed to be my week. I hit some nice shots this week that looked good, that ended up not getting close to the hole. But that is what makes this place special and difficult, is not all your good shots turn out the way you think. You have to get the right bounce,” Mike Weir said.

The common consensus among players was a 2 or 3-under round would be phenomenal. The course is certainly living up to that.

But with scoring being so different today, you never know who you will see near the top of the leaderboard.

Marc Leishman has been in contention for the green jacket in the past but admits he has not been able to adjust his game to the course conditions before. Most players try not to look at the leaderboard, but Leishman takes a different approach.

“I’m a leaderboard watcher. I like to know where I am. Even on Thursday, I am always watching to see what the leaders are doing. Not sure, I guess some guys do it, some do not,” he said.

“As we showed yesterday, so much can happen around here that, no matter where you are on the leaderboard, as long as you are somewhere near the top, anything can happen, whether you’re leading or five back. You go to that back nine, and it’s game on,” Leishman continued.

The second round is still going strong, we will have a look at some of the other big finishes coming up later at News 12 at 11 p.m.

MORE FROM THE MASTERS

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.