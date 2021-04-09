Advertisement

Gaetz hires prominent New York lawyers amid federal probe

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz is retaining two prominent New York attorneys as he faces a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.

Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner will lead the Florida Republican’s legal team, a Gaetz spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

“Matt has always been a fighter. A fighter for his constituents, a fighter for the country, and a fighter for the Constitution. He’s going to fight back against the unfounded allegations against him,” the statement said, adding that the lawyers “will take the fight to those trying to smear his name with falsehoods.”

Mukasey confirmed to The Associated Press that he was involved in representing Gaetz but declined to comment further.

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing. He has said he plans to keep his seat.

But a potentially ominous sign occurred in a Florida court on Thursday when federal prosecutors revealed that a Gaetz associate, Joel Greenberg, is working toward a plea deal. Prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.

Mukasey is a former federal prosecutor in New York and is the son of Michael Mukasey, a former federal judge who served as attorney general in President George W. Bush’s administration. He has connections to people close to President Donald Trump — he previously worked at Rudy Giuliani’s law firm — and represented Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL whose war crimes case caught Trump’s attention. Gallagher was acquitted in 2019 of killing a wounded war prisoner in Iraq.

He also represented the CEO of a social media company during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Kirshner represented former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned his position after being accused of physically assaulting women. No charges were filed against Schneiderman after an investigation by a special prosecutor. Kirshner’s law firm has represented several lawyers accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
This was the scene on the morning of April 9, 2021, on Gerbing Road in Augusta.
Officials identify man found dead next to scooter in Augusta
Aiken Department of Public Safety is responding to a shooting at Crosland Park neighborhood in...
Several vehicles struck by gunfire in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
Money
A $30,000 dream come true in Barnwell: Late-night lottery winner wakes family
From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.
Who were the victims and suspect in South Carolina slayings?

Latest News

Bernd Wiesberger of Austria and caddie Jamie Lane wait on the No. 13 fairway during Round 2 of...
Masters 2021: Who’s surviving the cut on this crucial day?
The Union flag hangs at half staff as members of staff attach an announcement, regarding the...
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
LIVE: Chauvin trial
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Biden assigns study on delicate issue of Supreme Court
Rapper DMX has died at the age of 50.
Rap artist DMX dies at age 50