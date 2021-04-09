Advertisement

G.a. faith leaders to discuss voting law protest at Augusta National

Georgia voting stickers
Georgia voting stickers(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s new voting law is making headlines across the country and sparking calls for possible boycotts of major Georgia-based corporations.

Those efforts are coming to Augusta tomorrow for a rally on Washington Road and Berckmans Road outside Augusta National.

With such short notice about this rally and the fact that it’s Master’s week, can this even happen?

As we saw with protests this past summer Richmond County has its own set of guidelines when it comes to protests. Any protest larger than 50 people requires a permit from the sheriff’s office. Tomorrow’s group did not obtain a protest permit but say they’ve found a way to make their voices heard anyway.

The rules are simple. They can do a protest, it just can’t be more than 50 people.

The faith leaders organizing this protest told deputies if the gathering ends up exceeding 50 people, they’ll protest in shifts to ensure compliance with the county ordinance.

“If it exceeds 50 people, first of all, I don’t believe it will, but if it does we’ll have to disperse the people and I think you’ll see that they’ll disperse peacefully,” said Chief Patrick Clayton from the Richmond County sheriff’s office.

And peacefully is exactly how bishop Reginald Jackson says he plans for this rally to go. This upcoming Tuesday faith leaders in Georgia plan to meet with major company CEOs to discuss their response to the voting law. After that meeting, they’ll decide whether to encourage a boycott.

In this week’s chairman’s conference, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley did say he supports everyone’s right to vote and no one should be disadvantaged from it.

Reginald Jackson says that it’s not enough.

MORE VOTING LAW COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
This was the scene on the morning of April 9, 2021, on Gerbing Road in Augusta.
Officials identify man found dead next to scooter in Augusta
Ashley Diamond
Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men’s prison
Aiken Department of Public Safety is responding to a shooting at Crosland Park neighborhood in...
Several vehicles struck by gunfire in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
Money
A $30,000 dream come true in Barnwell: Late-night lottery winner wakes family

Latest News

Augusta Judicial Circuit: to split or not to split
Columbia County now accepting applications for a district attorney
Masters champion Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith of Australia, and Collin Morikawa on No. 1 during...
Top of the leaderboard is getting tighter at the Masters
College students help others through mental health struggles in year of pandemic
‘You Are Not Alone’: College students help others through mental health struggles in year of pandemic
Daniel Heimmerman is going to be the next chancellor at UofSC in 2021.
UofSC Aiken names new chancellor for 2021