FBI seeks info on laser-pointing suspect in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a laser being pointed at an aircraft approaching the Savannah Air National Guard Base on March 9.

Around 9 p.m. on that date, an Air Force aircraft was struck by a high-powered laser for about a minute.

The laser caused temporary eye damage to a member of the flight crew and put the entire crew at risk, the FBI said in a news release.

Investigators believe the laser strike originated from an area northeast of Vidalia in Toombs County.

A beam of light from a laser can travel more than a mile and illuminate a cockpit, disorienting and temporarily blinding pilots.

It is a federal felony to knowingly point the beam of a laser at an aircraft.

Anyone with information about is urged to call 770-216-3000 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.