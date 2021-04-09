Advertisement

Father of ex-player blames football for son’s S.C. killing spree

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. - The father of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting a prominent doctor from Rock Hill and four others has broken his silence.

Alonzo Adams, the father of accused killer Phillip Adams, said in an interview that he believed football may have negatively affected his son.

“He was a good kid, he was a good kid. I think the football messed him up. You know, I don’t think he ever did anybody any harm,” Alonzo said.

He later revealed at Dr. Robert Lesslie used to be his physician a long time ago.

He said the doctor and his family were good people and he had no idea what could have happened to cause this chain of events.

He went on to say that he is praying for Dr. Robert Lesslie’s family and those affected by this tragedy.

His interview with NBC affiliate WCNC was shared with WIS.

Phillip Adams was a journeyman NFL player whose career was cut short by injuries.

That disappointment apparently stuck with him during his post-football life.

Authorities in Rock Hill say the 32-year-old fatally shot five people including a doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before later killing himself.

Adams’ agent, Scott Casterline, says an injury during his rookie year prevented Adams from reaching his potential and that “weighed on him heavily.”

Casterline says Adams “would isolate.”

From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.
Former Cowboys cornerback Kevin Smith, who trained with Adams, says Adams often worked too hard on his body. Smith adds that Adams was curt in his recent communications.

Authorities are trying to figure out why Adams shot and killed a the doctor, three of his family members and a repairman before taking his own life.

Even in their grief over Wednesday’s killings of Robert Lesslie, his wife, two of their grandchildren and a repairman who was doing work at their home, the couple’s family expressed forgiveness.

The longtime physician frequently wrote in his books and blog posts about the fragility of life and a deep-seated Christian faith that guided him personally and professionally.

In one post, he wrote: “Life is uncertain. Things happen. Lives are unexpectedly changed or ended. And it happens suddenly.”

A second repairman who survived, Robert Shook, is in critical condition.

From reports by WIS and The Associated Press

