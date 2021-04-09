Advertisement

Seniors at Memory Care in Evans snuggle with baby goats

By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Madison Heights Evans, an Atlas Senior Living memory care community in Evans, Ga. had baby goats come to visit their residents on Thursday, March 25.

Seniors got to hold, snuggle, and bottle feed them. The baby goats came from a local farm in the Evans area, coordinated by Kelly Adriano, Senior Lifestyles Director, and a caregiver at the community, Mandi.

On her day off, Mandi brought the two baby goats herself and walked around the community with Kelly, visiting all of the residents. They went to all four of the community’s houses and had them inside, outside and allowed for the residents to bottle feed them.

Madison Heights Evans is dedicated to spreading as much positivity and happiness as possible! If you would like to visit the residents and the baby goats (following all safety protocols), coordinate with Blair at blair@craftandcommunicate.com and Kelly at kelly@madisonheightsevans.com.

