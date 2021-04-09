Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Chance of rain through this evening. Scattered storms Saturday afternoon/evening. Lower rain chances Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widely isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible through this evening with drier conditions expected after midnight. Lows will be dropping to the upper 50s outside of the Augusta Metro tonight. Areas inside Augusta will likely stay closer to the mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the southwest between 3-5 mph overnight into early Saturday.

Severe Outlook
Severe Outlook(WRDW)

The first half of Saturday should be dry with rain chances going up as we head later into the afternoon and Saturday night. Coverage of rain is expected to be scattered again, so some could stay dry while others see storms. There is a low risk for severe weather Saturday, mainly for the threat of strong gusts with storms. Highs Saturday afternoon will vary from the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the south-southwest between 8-15 mph.

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Sunday. Most of Sunday currently looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs close to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Nice spring like weather expected early next week with abundant sun and highs in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

