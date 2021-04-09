Advertisement

Conditions were fair at Augusta National as Masters cut day wraps up

Hudson Swafford plays a stroke from a bunker on the No. 12 hole during Round 1 of the Masters...
Hudson Swafford plays a stroke from a bunker on the No. 12 hole during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 8, 2021.(WRDW)
By Meredith Anderson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On cut day, a green jacket isn’t the goal. The focus is just on getting a tee time tomorrow.

A lot of buzz this year and as hard as it tried to rain today, it never did. There wasn’t much sun today or wind either, so it made the course a little kinder.

“But a little bit of overcast feels a little bit softer – ball’s a little bouncy, just a little more give,” Bernd Wiesberger, making his 6th Masters appearance, said.

Marc Leishman is making his 9th appearance at the Masters, and he said, “Greens not quite as firm or fast – very firm and very fast yesterday.”

But that doesn’t mean today was easy. Not by a long shot, especially compared to five months ago.

“I feel sorry for the guys whose first Masters was November and they’re walking around today wondering what the hell’s going on, I’m sure,” Kevin Kisner said. He’s making his 6th Masters appearance.

Those with experience however expected this because Augusta National rewards experience.

And while you can’t win the tournament today, you can most certainly lose it.

“That’s what’s special about this place is that anyone can go low – from the young guys to the older guys, so it’s always a good place to be and an exciting place to watch golf,” Patron Chip Sipple from Atlanta said.

Take Bryson Dechambeau for example. On Thursday he showed us the downside of power, hitting the ball over greens. But today, he’s been able to get the ball rolling on a comeback.

Jordan Spieth is also chasing Justin Rose, as is Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

“It was easy. For as tough as this place has played, I felt like it was as easy as it could’ve been,” Thomas said.

They’ll be hanging around for the weekend for sure, where scores could be double what they were in November, setting the stage for a lot of drama come Sunday.

Also adding to the drama: this is the first time in a while the top 50 in the world are all here and able to compete.

No one is out because of injury or because of COVID-19, so the world’s best are truly putting on a show on this world stage.

And what a show it is, this weekend is going to be special.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

