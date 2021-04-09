Advertisement

Clyburn encourages rural S.C. residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCSC) – Rep. Jim Clyburn visited a rural COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Yemassee, one of eight his office announced in an effort to help residents far from cities get the shot.

The goal is to help residents who may not have reliable internet access or transportation to clinics far from their homes. By late Thursday morning, more than 100 people, around 10 percent of the town’s total population, got their shot at the clinic.

“We have to take the vaccine to the people. It’s one thing to set up a site and tell people to come,” Clyburn said Thursday.

MORE | 1-dose vaccine on hold at one Georgia site after adverse reactions

One of the people who got a vaccine was Isaac Bolton, who said without a car, he would have had to rely on someone else to take him out of town to get the shot, possibly twice depending on which vaccine he would have been offered, or wait for someone to come to his home.

“Somebody’d come to the house more than likely. I had arrangements for that but I had to wait for them to call,” the South Carolina Democrat said.

Mayor Colin Moore said the clinic was needed to help his community’s residents.

“We had quite a few people that went to the county and they took the two-shot vaccine, and a lot of them that went down that (road), but then there was a lot more here in town that wasn’t wanting to make the travel,” he said.

Moore was among those who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday. Clyburn hopes using the single-dose vaccine will encourage more people to get the shot.

“Let’s go out in the communities, try to go where people are used to... that’s why we come to the community center because this is a place where people in this area gather,” he said.

The congressman said these clinics are helping the state move forward in the fight against the virus.

“We are making progress, and I applaud DHEC and the governor for doing the things that are necessary to admit that progress,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
This was the scene on the morning of April 9, 2021, on Gerbing Road in Augusta.
Officials identify man found dead next to scooter in Augusta
Aiken Department of Public Safety is responding to a shooting at Crosland Park neighborhood in...
Several vehicles struck by gunfire in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood
Money
A $30,000 dream come true in Barnwell: Late-night lottery winner wakes family
From left: Phillip Adams, Robert Shook and Robert Lesslie.
Who were the victims and suspect in South Carolina slayings?

Latest News

Brooks Koepka plays a stroke from the No. 1 tee during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2021: Get the latest details, continuously updated
Bernd Wiesberger of Austria and caddie Jamie Lane wait on the No. 13 fairway during Round 2 of...
Masters 2021: Who’s surviving the cut on this crucial day?
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
1-dose vaccine on hold at one Georgia site after adverse reactions
FBI seeks info on laser-pointing suspect in Georgia