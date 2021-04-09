Clyburn encourages rural S.C. residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCSC) – Rep. Jim Clyburn visited a rural COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Yemassee, one of eight his office announced in an effort to help residents far from cities get the shot.

The goal is to help residents who may not have reliable internet access or transportation to clinics far from their homes. By late Thursday morning, more than 100 people, around 10 percent of the town’s total population, got their shot at the clinic.

“We have to take the vaccine to the people. It’s one thing to set up a site and tell people to come,” Clyburn said Thursday.

One of the people who got a vaccine was Isaac Bolton, who said without a car, he would have had to rely on someone else to take him out of town to get the shot, possibly twice depending on which vaccine he would have been offered, or wait for someone to come to his home.

“Somebody’d come to the house more than likely. I had arrangements for that but I had to wait for them to call,” the South Carolina Democrat said.

Mayor Colin Moore said the clinic was needed to help his community’s residents.

“We had quite a few people that went to the county and they took the two-shot vaccine, and a lot of them that went down that (road), but then there was a lot more here in town that wasn’t wanting to make the travel,” he said.

Moore was among those who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday. Clyburn hopes using the single-dose vaccine will encourage more people to get the shot.

“Let’s go out in the communities, try to go where people are used to... that’s why we come to the community center because this is a place where people in this area gather,” he said.

The congressman said these clinics are helping the state move forward in the fight against the virus.

“We are making progress, and I applaud DHEC and the governor for doing the things that are necessary to admit that progress,” he said.

