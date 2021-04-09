Advertisement

BP spill rescue pelican returns from Georgia to Louisiana

This March 2021 photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shows a...
This March 2021 photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shows a brown pelican with a red band marked “33Z” on Louisiana's Queen Bess Island. The pelican, rescued from the 2010 oil spill, cleaned of oil and released in Georgia, has returned 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) to the island restored for pelicans and other seabirds. (Casey Wright/LDWF via AP)(Casey Wright | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUEEN BESS ISLAND, La. (AP) — A pelican rescued from the 2010 oil spill, cleaned of oil and released in Georgia has returned 700 miles to an island restored last year for pelicans and other seabirds.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it was among 5,000 oil-covered birds collected in and off Louisiana during the spill, and among 582 pelicans that were rehabilitated.

Biologists don’t know just when it returned to Queen Bess Island.

But a photo taken in March by a department biologist clearly shows the red band marked “33Z” that was put around the bird’s leg after its rescue.

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, pelicans fly over and sit on man-made rock revetment...
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, pelicans fly over and sit on man-made rock revetment on Queen Bess Island in Barataria Bay, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

