All eyes on Justin Rose crawling up the Masters leaderboard on cut day

Justin Rose, of England, hits on the 12th hole during the first round of the Masters golf...
Justin Rose, of England, hits on the 12th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Laura Warren
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All eyes today on Justin Rose to see if he could hold onto the impressive lead he carved out after shooting 7-under par on day one.

Today, he let the rest of the field back in, finishing today’s round even which will keep the weekend interesting.

But he’s come close twice, as a runner-up in this tournament. Can he hang on to the lead to finally taste Masters victory?

It’s the fourth time Justin Rose has led after the first round of the Masters, but after his round one performance, just two shots shy of a course record, he has the patrons buzzing.

“He was playing on a different course, or on a different planet. He was amazing,” Patron Frank Lamson-Scribner said.

But following his round one performance would prove to be pretty tough. Rose struggled out of the gate, shooting 3-over on the first nine.

“I think it was just a classic day at Augusta National when you’re just slightly off. You can be a foot or two off on certain occasions and you end up struggling,” Rose said.

It seemed like he may fall right off of the cliff, but he turned things around to even it out and save par.

“I had a little talk with myself on 8 and said, ‘You’re still leading the Masters,’ and I just changed my mindset a little bit and started to play match play against the golf course,” Rose said.

But patrons are convinced what they saw Thursday was special. Maybe even the mark of a champion.

“I can think back to when I’ve seen Tiger go off and Greg had some days, but nothing like that,” Lamson-Scribner said.

The top of the leaderboard can be nerve-wracking when it’s your game to lose. So, I asked Rose, how will he clear his mind tonight and stay focused?

“My wife’s here and we’re pretty low-key in the house actually. We have a nice little fire pit that we sit out in the evening and just chat and chill,” Rose said.

And I actually spoke to his wife briefly after his round and asked if she was nervous watching this unfold.

And she said after 20 years, no, not at this point, but to ask her on the last three holes on Sunday.

