Utility issues boil advisory for Clearwater residents

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Clearwater Water and Sewer district in Aiken County has issued a boil advisory.

Residents should boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

They should do this until further notice after a water main break made contamination a possibility.

Water pressure will be low, officials said.

