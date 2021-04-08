Utility issues boil advisory for Clearwater residents
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Clearwater Water and Sewer district in Aiken County has issued a boil advisory.
Residents should boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.
They should do this until further notice after a water main break made contamination a possibility.
Water pressure will be low, officials said.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.