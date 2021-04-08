Advertisement

Utility issues boil advisory for Clearwater residents

Clean, running water from faucet. (KOTA)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Clearwater Water and Sewer district in Aiken County has issued a boil advisory.

Residents should boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

They should do this until further notice after a water main break made contamination a possibility.

Water pressure will be low, officials said.

