The shots count as the first round of Masters continues on at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been an up and down round for a lot of players. Eagles have given way to double and triple bogey’s, and this round is still in the process of finishing up, but let’s take a look at what’s going on around the leaderboard.

Justin Rose’s lead is only getting larger as he sits at 6-under now. So it looks like someone’s been practicing playing in the wind.

Savannah’s own Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama are just behind at 3-under.

We are still waiting for the round to come to a complete end, though it looks like the predictions were correct. 1-under or under is going to be what it takes to stay competitive in this one.

Even for players with higher scores like Bryson Dechambeau, there’s a good chance they could make a run right back up. We’ve seen a lot of individual birdies, but just as many bogeys to balance scores out.

Kevin Kisner did get off to a hot start. He was 2-under after 10. But a gutsy second shot on 11 sent him into the water and he ended with a triple bogey.

Kisner would recover, surviving one more bogey and adding two birdies as he finished even. Right now he’s really in a great spot, but he knows he could’ve been even better.

“I knew I shouldn’t have tried the shot, but I was feeling good. Then I put myself in a position -- you know, you probably walk away with a ten-footer for par every time if you lay up there, and I’m putting a 12-footer for double,” he said. “I hit the golf ball as good today as I have in a couple of years and walk away with even par. So that will tell you how much of a grind it is.”

While play seemed to start fast, a change in the weather has certainly slowed things down.

Some groups haven’t come close to finishing up. We’ll continue to go more in-depth on some of the storylines as we wait for this round to finish up,

