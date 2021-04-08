Advertisement

South Carolina House gives key approval to hate crimes bill

In this June 18, 2015, photo, a group of women pray together at a makeshift memorial on the...
In this June 18, 2015, photo, a group of women pray together at a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Emanuel AME Church, in Charleston, S.C. where Dylann Roof kill nine people in a racist attack. South Carolina is one step closer to becoming the 48th state in the nation to pass a hate crime law. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)(GIM)
By Michelle Liu
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is one step closer to becoming the 48th state in the nation to pass a hate crime law.

House representatives gave key approval by a 79-29 vote Wednesday on the proposal to allow harsher penalties for certain crimes motivated by hatred.

The protected groups included in Wednesday’s bill are race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, sexual orientation, or physical or mental disability.

South Carolina is currently one of only three states, without a hate crimes law, along with Arkansas and Wyoming.

The legislation would add up to five years in prison for someone convicted of violent crimes fueled by hate.

An additional fine of up to $10,000 could also be tacked onto these sentences.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keveonta Hill,
Man shot while mowing yard in Augusta; suspect arrested
Cannon Richardson, 23.
Missing 23-year-old from Aiken returns home safe
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
Local overdoses blamed on fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills
This was the scene on Aberdeen Circle near Grovetown after crews responded to a fire that...
‘Large balls of fire’ from propane tanks blamed after blaze damages 8 homes

Latest News

Police tape at crime scene
WATCH LIVE: Details on five S.C. slayings, suicide by NFL ex-player
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
Georgia ‘open for business,’ but some experts say it’s too soon
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
Ga. lieutenant governor unlikely to run again after taking on Trump
Brooks Koepka plays a stroke from the No. 1 tee during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2021: Here are the latest details, continuously updated
Ron Bartholomew, DOE Director, Office of Safeguards, Security and Emergency Services; Glenn...
Savannah River Site donates firetruck to local fire department