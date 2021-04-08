Advertisement

Intersection of 2nd Avenue, Boykin Street closes due to car accident

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident that occurred at 2nd Avenue and Boykin Street at 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, deputies were able to determine that a four door passenger vehicle with three occupants was traveling on 2nd Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway striking a fire hydrant, continued forward striking a power pole, and came to rest inside an abandoned house that was being demolished.

The driver has been taken to the hospital for treatment and the passengers were evaluated for treatment as well.

At this time, the intersection is closed and we ask all drivers to seek alternative routes.

No further information available at this time.

