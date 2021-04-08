Advertisement

S.C. House OKs bill allowing open gun carry without permit

By Michelle Liu
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House has approved a so-called constitutional carry bill that would let state residents carry guns openly without a permit.

Lawmakers voted 69-47 in favor of the bill Wednesday.

Several weeks ago, lawmakers approved a bill that would let anyone with a concealed weapons permit carry openly.

The “constitutional” carry bill goes further: It would not require any permits or institute any of the training requirements mandated in the open carry bill.

Republicans also amended Wednesday’s bill to bar the state from enforcing federal gun control regulations.

