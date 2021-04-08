Savannah River Site donates firetruck to local fire department

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The emergency response capabilities of one Aiken County volunteer fire department are stronger thanks to a donation from the Savannah River Site.

On Wednesday, SRS leadership gathered with members of the Hollow Creek Volunteer Fire Department to donate a firetruck, previously used by the Site for emergency response.

A multi-year effort to modernize the SRS emergency fleet paved the way for the donation of the firetruck to Hollow Creek, transitioning the truck from federal service to community service.

“SRS holds mutual aid agreements with all of the local fire departments in Aiken County,” said Ron Bartholomew, DOE Director, Office of Safeguards, Security and Emergency Services. “We are a proud member of the county’s emergency response community and continue to look for ways we can work together to make Aiken County a stronger, safer place for its citizens.”

The former SRS fire truck can carry up to six firefighters and, when not connected to a main water source, is capable of propelling 1,000 gallons of self-contained water from its tanks thanks to its 1,500 gallon-per-minute pump onboard, according to a news release from SRS. The truck is also equipped with three ladders and enough space to hold needed tools to assist firefighters when faced with challenging and rapidly changing conditions.

“In its previous career at SRS, this truck was an integral part of the Site’s emergency response capabilities, responding during Site emergency drills, training and, when needed, emergencies on-site or in one of the five neighboring counties surrounding SRS,” said Rob Still SRNS Chief, SRS Fire Department.

Hollow Creek Volunteer Fire Department is located along the Aiken County and Lexington County border, near Wagner, S.C. As a strictly volunteer fire department, donations and grants are the heartbeat that ensures ongoing volunteer fire response in rural communities.

“For many volunteer fire departments in our state, one of our greatest challenges is maintaining the ongoing availability and readiness of our equipment. The donation of a firetruck from SRS will serve our community well and will further provide our firefighters with lifesaving resources when we are called on to help our community,” said Glenn Poole, Fire Chief, Hollow Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

The modernization of the SRS emergency fleet began in 2012. Since then, two new fire engines and several remounted ambulances have been added to the fleet with plans for further enhancements in the future.

