I-TEAM: Researchs shows COVID-19 connects to long term mental health problems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New research is connecting COVID-19 and long-term mental health problems according to the new study from Lancet Psychiatry.

One in three people or 34 percent of those who recover from COVID-19 could suffer long-term mental health or neurological symptoms.

One in eight patients got that diagnosis for the very first time post-COVID.

Researchers examined 230,000 electronic health records of COVID-positive patients.

They found the link to anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and other mood disorders was higher in patients with COVID than with the flu. Conditions were more severe in patients who had been hospitalized with COVID but there was also a link found in outpatients as well.

So what does all of this mean?

Researchers say the study proves there is an “urgent” need to further study the impact of COVID-19 on the brain.

