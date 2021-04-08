Honorary starters Lee Elder, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player launch Masters 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf legend Lee Elder joined Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player on the first tee of the 2021 Masters as honorary starters this morning.

The tradition began in 1963 and continues to this day.

Elder was the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament when he teed it up in 1975.

The honorary start took place at 7:45 a.m.

Watch video of the event streamed by Augusta National Golf Club via Twitter:

Lee Elder is joined this morning by special guests including his family, representatives from Paine College and a group of Black PGA professionals. #themasters pic.twitter.com/C9AJSlypF4 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021

Honorary Starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus join Lee Elder on the tee. The 2021 Masters is now officially under way. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wNlvGsclew — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021

Earlier this week

On Tuesday, Elder received an honorary doctorate from Paine College in Augusta.

Back in 1975 when Elder became the first African American to play in the Masters, Paine College opened the doors to him and his entourage, and today they opened the doors to him once again.

“I just want to say thank you so very much for this great honor, I appreciate it,” Elder said.

Before he had a doctorate degree, Elder entered the golf world the same way many other young black men did around the 1950s, as a caddy.

“I mean, African Americans have always loved golf. Now golf has not always been good to African Americans, it has not always returned that kind of affection,” said Georgia Power CEO Chris Womack. “You never thought you would see an African American play at Augusta National in the Masters.”

After winning his first PGA tournament in 1975, Elder became the first African American to break the color barrier at the Masters.

“And what a proud moment it was to see Lee Elder tee off at Augusta National and walk through the fairways of Augusta National golf course,” Womack said.

Along with presenting Elder with an honorary doctorate degree for lifetime achievement, with the help of Augusta National, Paine College will be launching two scholarships in his name and starting a women’s golf team.

“It shows the fruits of and the returns of all the hard work that lee elder has put into this great sport,” Womack said.

Surrounded by Paine alumni, city leaders and family, the now Dr. Elder vowed to continue the push for diversity in the Masters.

“And the wonderful things I know that we will undertake as we go forward here at Paine College,” he said.

Eder was also presented the mayor’s Legacy Award by Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., and Davis officially declared April 6 as Lee Elder Day in the city of Augusta.

