Georgia ‘open for business,’ but some experts say it’s too soon

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp says “Georgia is open for business” as of Thursday.

He’s loosening COVID-19 restrictions, so that restaurant tables can be closer, more people can get together and vulnerable residents no longer have to stay home. Kemp’s announcement comes despite warnings from public health experts and President Joe Biden that it’s too soon for unmasked close contact among strangers.

Georgia’s newly recorded cases have been falling, but only 28 percent of its residents have received a dose of a vaccine.

Experts warn that despite some positive indicators, more infectious variants are spreading and could cause another wave of illness and deaths.

Kemp signed an executive order last week that will get rid of the ban on large gatherings and the shelter-in-place requirements.

There will also be less social distancing in places like restaurants, gyms and movie theaters.

The order also says law enforcement cannot force an organization to close if they don’t follow safety guidelines.

Kemp’s executive order lasts through the end of April.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.