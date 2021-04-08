Advertisement

Georgia ‘open for business,’ but some experts say it’s too soon

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp says “Georgia is open for business” as of Thursday.

He’s loosening COVID-19 restrictions, so that restaurant tables can be closer, more people can get together and vulnerable residents no longer have to stay home. Kemp’s announcement comes despite warnings from public health experts and President Joe Biden that it’s too soon for unmasked close contact among strangers.

MORE | New funding from the CDC to expand local COVID-19 vaccination sites

Georgia’s newly recorded cases have been falling, but only 28 percent of its residents have received a dose of a vaccine.

Experts warn that despite some positive indicators, more infectious variants are spreading and could cause another wave of illness and deaths.

Kemp signed an executive order last week that will get rid of the ban on large gatherings and the shelter-in-place requirements.

There will also be less social distancing in places like restaurants, gyms and movie theaters.

The order also says law enforcement cannot force an organization to close if they don’t follow safety guidelines.

Kemp’s executive order lasts through the end of April.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keveonta Hill,
Man shot while mowing yard in Augusta; suspect arrested
Cannon Richardson, 23.
Missing 23-year-old from Aiken returns home safe
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
Local overdoses blamed on fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills
This was the scene on Aberdeen Circle near Grovetown after crews responded to a fire that...
‘Large balls of fire’ from propane tanks blamed after blaze damages 8 homes

Latest News

Police tape at crime scene
WATCH LIVE: Details on five S.C. slayings, suicide by NFL ex-player
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
Ga. lieutenant governor unlikely to run again after taking on Trump
Brooks Koepka plays a stroke from the No. 1 tee during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2021: Here are the latest details, continuously updated
Ron Bartholomew, DOE Director, Office of Safeguards, Security and Emergency Services; Glenn...
Savannah River Site donates firetruck to local fire department