Georgia lawmakers to look at access to healthy and affordable foods

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia lawmakers are shifting their focus to food insecurity.

More than 2 million people in the Peach State, including 500,000 children, live in communities that lack access to affordable healthy food.

During the 2021 legislative session, the state Senate passed a resolution creating a committee to find ways to improve access to healthy foods and end food deserts. Food deserts are places that aren’t served by a grocery store, making access to fresh and affordable food difficult.

The resolution was sponsored by Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta.

The Senate Improving Access to Healthy Foods and Ending Food Deserts Study Committee will be composed of five members of the Senate and will study numerous factors as they relate to food deserts, including:

Determining how many Georgians live within a food desert.

Examining local, state and national polices which address food deserts.

Analyzing the adverse economic impact of food deserts.

Determining which changes, if any, can be made to economic policies to eliminate food deserts.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.