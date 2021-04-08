Advertisement

Georgia lawmakers to look at access to healthy and affordable foods

Fresh, local produce at the Marquette Food Co-op
Fresh, local produce at the Marquette Food Co-op(WLUC)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia lawmakers are shifting their focus to food insecurity.

More than 2 million people in the Peach State, including 500,000 children, live in communities that lack access to affordable healthy food.

During the 2021 legislative session, the state Senate passed a resolution creating a committee to find ways to improve access to healthy foods and end food deserts. Food deserts are places that aren’t served by a grocery store, making access to fresh and affordable food difficult.

The resolution was sponsored by Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta.

The Senate Improving Access to Healthy Foods and Ending Food Deserts Study Committee will be composed of five members of the Senate and will study numerous factors as they relate to food deserts, including:

  • Determining how many Georgians live within a food desert.
  • Examining local, state and national polices which address food deserts.
  • Analyzing the adverse economic impact of food deserts.
  • Determining which changes, if any, can be made to economic policies to eliminate food deserts.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keveonta Hill,
Man shot while mowing yard in Augusta; suspect arrested
Cannon Richardson, 23.
Missing 23-year-old from Aiken returns home safe
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
Local overdoses blamed on fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills
This was the scene on Aberdeen Circle near Grovetown after crews responded to a fire that...
‘Large balls of fire’ from propane tanks blamed after blaze damages 8 homes

Latest News

Masters 2021 is now underway.
With mixture of excitement and tradition, Masters 2021 gets underway
A Masters leaderboard is shown earlier this week at the Augusta National Golf Club.
Honorary starters Lee Elder, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player launch Masters 2021
Masters practice round on Day 1.
Masters 2021: Here are the first-round tee times
Georgia's new voting law: What's in it and what's not