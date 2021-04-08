Ga. lieutenant governor unlikely to run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — The chief of staff for Georgia’s lieutenant governor says his boss is unlikely to run for a second term.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has been among the most high-profile Republicans to openly contradict former President Donald Trump’s claims about election fraud.

Duncan’s chief of staff, John Porter, said Thursday that Duncan may instead take on a greater role with GOP 2.0, a group that is trying to help shape the Republican Party’s path forward in the post-Trump era.

Porter says Duncan has yet to make a final decision.

Contradicting Trump has given Duncan a national platform.

But it also has made him a target among some conservative Republicans who have vowed to back a primary challenger.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.