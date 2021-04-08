Advertisement

Ga. lieutenant governor unlikely to run again after taking on Trump

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The chief of staff for Georgia’s lieutenant governor says his boss is unlikely to run for a second term.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has been among the most high-profile Republicans to openly contradict former President Donald Trump’s claims about election fraud.

Duncan’s chief of staff, John Porter, said Thursday that Duncan may instead take on a greater role with GOP 2.0, a group that is trying to help shape the Republican Party’s path forward in the post-Trump era.

Porter says Duncan has yet to make a final decision.

Contradicting Trump has given Duncan a national platform.

But it also has made him a target among some conservative Republicans who have vowed to back a primary challenger.

MORE | Outcries continue on both sides around Georgia’s new voting law

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keveonta Hill,
Man shot while mowing yard in Augusta; suspect arrested
Cannon Richardson, 23.
Missing 23-year-old from Aiken returns home safe
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
An image of counterfeit prescription drugs provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The pills...
Local overdoses blamed on fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills
This was the scene on Aberdeen Circle near Grovetown after crews responded to a fire that...
‘Large balls of fire’ from propane tanks blamed after blaze damages 8 homes

Latest News

Police tape at crime scene
WATCH LIVE: Details on five S.C. slayings, suicide by NFL ex-player
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears March 17, 2021, at an Augusta Health roundtable on COVID-19.
Georgia ‘open for business,’ but some experts say it’s too soon
Brooks Koepka plays a stroke from the No. 1 tee during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2021: Here are the latest details, continuously updated
Ron Bartholomew, DOE Director, Office of Safeguards, Security and Emergency Services; Glenn...
Savannah River Site donates firetruck to local fire department