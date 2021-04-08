Firehouse subs hiring thousands nationwide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firehouse Subs is hiring thousands nationwide including right here in Augusta. From April 7 to April 8 Firehouse Subs will be hosting a three day long recruitment event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Firehouse Subs is hiring to fill 12,000 open positions throughout the United States, ranging from crew members, shift leader and general manager positions.

Interested applicants are encouraged to locate their nearest Firehouse Subs restaurant and visit during the appropriate crew recruitment event dates and times to apply for open positions with the potential for immediate hiring.

Team members can feel good about the work they do each day with a portion of every purchase benefiting Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has donated more than $314,377 to first responders in greater Augusta. Donations help the Foundation achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

