Advertisement

Firehouse subs hiring thousands nationwide

(KFYR)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firehouse Subs is hiring thousands nationwide including right here in Augusta. From April 7 to April 8 Firehouse Subs will be hosting a three day long recruitment event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Firehouse Subs is hiring to fill 12,000 open positions throughout the United States, ranging from crew members, shift leader and general manager positions.

Interested applicants are encouraged to locate their nearest Firehouse Subs restaurant and visit during the appropriate crew recruitment event dates and times to apply for open positions with the potential for immediate hiring.

Team members can feel good about the work they do each day with a portion of every purchase benefiting Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has donated more than $314,377 to first responders in greater Augusta. Donations help the Foundation achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keveonta Hill,
Man shot while mowing yard in Augusta; suspect arrested
Double fatal-DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
Double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road devastates local family
This was the scene on the afternoon of April 6, 2021, after a fire damaged eight units on...
8 dwellings damaged in Columbia County fire
Billie Gene Burdette II
Cross, car, Sconyers sign burned by Augusta suspect on Easter, deputies say
A mobile home and shed burned in an afternoon fire April 6, 2021 in Gloverville.
Flames devastate mobile home, shed in Aiken County

Latest News

Outcries continue on both sides around Georgia’s new voting law
Outcries continue on both sides around Georgia’s new voting law
Outcries continue on both sides around Georgia’s new voting law
Report finds 745 structurally deficient bridges in S.C.
Parosmia
Treatment available for loss of taste and smell from COVID-19