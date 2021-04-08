Dustin Johnson’s quest to be a repeat champion at 2021 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golfer Dustin Johnson hopes to be a repeat masters champion. We went back out to Augusta National with DJ’s quest for another green jacket.

The leader, Justin Rose is sitting at an impressive 6-under right now

DJ is finishing his round 8 strokes off the lead. Still, there’s a lot of golf to play, but will the world’s #1 golfer be able to bounce back to score those elusive back-to-back jackets?

It’s a once in a lifetime moment, twice. That’s what Dustin Johnson is hoping to make happen.

“He’s a world-class athlete and he can get it done. People like that that are out here playing golf, they’re special. They’re just phenoms and they’re born to do it so sure I think he can get it done without a doubt,” Ben Thibeaux said.

Only three Masters champions have been able to catch lightning in a bottle back to back years: Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick, and the most recent being Tiger Woods 20 years ago.

“There’s a lot of golf, but if there’s someone who has the potential to do it, it’s him,” Andrew Giordano said.

And Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley seems to agree.

“I can personally attest that Dustin is in great form, having played with him here just last month. I’m sure Dustin will be highly motivated to win back-to-back titles,” he said.

Johnson has been ranked as the world’s #1 golfer for the past 33 weeks, and a Masters champion for the past 20 of those weeks. So do stats like that come with extra pressure?

“No additional pressure--if anything I’m a little more relaxed out there. Today, it just played tough,” Johnson said.

So he’s planning to work on dialing-in his irons and hoping for better conditions this weekend to extend the lease on that jacket.

“It’s gonna be a long weekend as it always is and it’s all gonna wind up on the back 9 on Sunday,” he said.

