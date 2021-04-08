Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated rain this evening and tonight. Scattered storms Friday & Saturday. Lower rain chances Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few isolated showers will be possible this evening into tonight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected overnight with patchy fog developing early Friday morning. Morning lows Friday will be close to 60. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Better ingredients Friday to see rain later in the day. Scattered showers and storms look most likely starting midday into the evening with mostly dry conditions before lunchtime. Rain that develops will be moving south to north. Storms will be hit or miss across the region Friday, so some will see rain, while others could stay completely dry. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph. Highs on Friday will be close to 80.

Lows on Saturday will be close to 60 and afternoon highs will be close to 80. The first half of Saturday should be dry with rain chances going up as we head later into the afternoon and Saturday night. Coverage of rain is expected to be scattered again, so some could stay dry while others see storms. Winds will be a little breezy out of the south-southwest between 10-15 mph.

A cold front finally moves through Sunday, which will push rain chances east of the area during the day. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Sunday morning. Most of Sunday currently looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs close to 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Nice spring like weather expected early next week with abundant sun and highs in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

