Crews battling several small fires in Langley

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are working to put out “several small” fires in the Langley area.

Just before 4 p.m., the Langley Fire Department rushed to the area of Tutt Street where at least five small brush fires were reported, according to police scanner traffic.

The cause and severity of the fires are unknown at this time.

The reported fire in Langley adds to a growing list of recent fires in the area.

Last Saturday, a massive fire destroyed the Aiken Equine Rescue barn .

On Tuesday, a fire reportedly fed by a gas line destroyed a home in Gloverville. That same day, eight dwellings in Columbia County were damaged by a blaze and displaced at least four families.

On Wednesday, Augusta fire crews battled a pair of blazes, one on Creekview Drive and the other on Powell Mill Road.

Check back with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.