City of Blakely recognizes 7-year-old author, singer

By Kiera Hood
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Blakely, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia city is issuing a proclamation and an official day for a 7-year-old.

“I, Travis Wimbush, Mayor of Blakely Georgia, do hereby proclaim Tuesday, April 6, 2021, as Bri’Yonna Sealy day,” said Blakely Mayor Travis Wimbush.

A singer, a published coloring book author and now she has her very own day in the City of Blakely.

Bri’Yonna “Yonna” Sealy is hoping to inspire kids around the world.

“Her mission and her ideas totally blow me away,” said Yonna’s godmother, Mia Pittman.

Pittman, full of excitement, as she has witnessed all of the many things that Yonna has accomplished at such a young age.

“I don’t have a day named after me, but my 7-year-old goddaughter does, and I mean that is just an amazing, amazing, amazing feeling,” said Pittman.

Yonna wrote her first book, “The Real Me,” when she was just 6 years old. Another big accomplishment, she distributed food throughout her community.

The Real Me
The Real Me(WALB)

Yonna said she wants everyone, especially young girls like her, to know their worth.

“They can do anything they put their mind to,” said Yonna.

And with her family supporting her, she is hoping to create her own doll and so many more things in the future.

